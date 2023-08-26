Bar 1801 in Upper Fells Point to close this fall

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Bar 1801, an Upper Fells Point spot for cocktails, burgers and crates of vintage vinyl, will close over Labor Day Weekend.

The bar’s last day in business will be Sept. 2, owners Matthew Steinberg and Vaughn Weitzman said. The decision to close comes after Steinberg and Weitzman learned this spring that Bar 1801′s popular live jazz nights weren’t permitted under the bar’s zoning designation.

“That’s been weighing on us ever since it happened,” Steinberg said. “As much as people love our burgers and our cocktails, our heart is kind of hurt, and it hurts because music is our thing. One of the main reasons we had started 1801 was as a music joint, someplace where the community can come together and hear free music.”

Weitzman and Steinberg said they consulted with attorneys to see if there was a way they could get permission to host live music at Bar 1801, but came to the conclusion that there was no viable path forward.

“We tried our best to figure it out, and we just kept hitting wall after wall,” Steinberg said.

Bar 1801 opened in late 2021 at 1801 E. Lombard St. and was originally conceived as a six-month pop-up and a way to showcase Weitzman and Steinberg’s Secret Sauce Co., a line of condiments including ketchup and hot sauce that the two made out of the bar’s kitchen. The bar picked up a neighborhood following — propelled in part by its jazz nights, which were free and featured a live jazz trio — and they decided to stick around for longer than that six-month period.

This past spring, Weitzman and Steinberg opened a second bar, Kenwood Tavern, at the corner of Kenwood and Fait avenues in Canton. Steinberg and his wife, Molly Steinberg, will continue to operate the tavern after Bar 1801 closes.

Weitzman, meanwhile, has plans to move with his family to France, where he wants to hone his culinary skills.

The move is something he and his wife have been dreaming about “for years,” Weitzman said.

“We kept pushing it off because we really wanted to get (Bar 1801) to a place where it felt comfortable and it could become a staple for many years to come,” he said. “After it became apparent that we weren’t able to continue, we decided to push that forward and get that dream in the works.”

Secret Sauce Co. will also pause production amid all the change. Steinberg and Weitzman said they want to “focus our efforts on refining our recipes and exploring new and innovative flavors” during the break.

Though Bar 1801′s chapter is coming to a close, Steinberg said he’s not done with the live music concept. He’d like to open a new spot where live music is allowed — possibly an outdoor space with a wine garden and jazz — in the new year.

“It’s going to be about hitting 2024 running,” he said.