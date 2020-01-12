View this post on Instagram

My nephew called me and said auntie someone want to speak to you about making the banana pudding. Lamar got on the phone and said this Lamar, o said Lamar who , he said Jackson. I said get tf out of here. Please stop playing. Then I caught onto his voice. He said I'm here with Marcus. I flew from downtown up Edmondson ave. They are some real ones. It was like 3 more raven players with them. Thank yall some much this set my birthday weekend off. I'm happy asf @new_era8 @mpjuiceman @earl ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ its Capricorn season both of them are Capricorns its goat season.