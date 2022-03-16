Baltimore shuts down restaurants for license issues while operators complain of permitting delays from city agencies

“It’s a never-ending problem,” said Jacqueline Murphy, who owns Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ in Riverside with her husband. She began the process of applying for her restaurant license in early 2021, after relocating the business from La Plata. Murphy said the process took so long that she was already paying rent at her building on Light Street before she received approval to open. More recently, she applied for a permit to put tables outside for customers and says, “I haven’t heard anything back at all.”