How much will the food cost at Camden Yards in Baltimore this season?

Take me out to the ball game. Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack. But first, tell me how much it’s going to cost.

Baseball fans swarmed Oriole Park at Camden Yards Friday for the team’s home opener, and the first stop for many of them was a concessions stand.

We wanted to find out how much a ballpark meal will cost this season, and since the Orioles wouldn’t disclose this information ahead of game day, we headed to the stadium to scan the menu boards for some answers.

The takeaway: ballpark prices come at a premium. That’s to be expected when attending any big event, whether you’re buying beers at the Bruce Springsteen concert or crab chips at Camden Yards.

“You expect to pay,” Treena Clampitt, of Baltimore, said while waiting on a food order. She said the higher prices don’t bother her: “It is what it is.”

But there are deals to be found throughout the stadium, if you know where to look.

Ballpark basics

Ballpark food at Camden Yards as the Orioles host the New York Yankees in their home opener. (Amanda Yeager)

First things first: a jumbo hot dog will set you back $8.25 this season. Pair that with a domestic beer, priced at $10.99, and you can expect to pay more than $20 when tax and tip are factored in.

Camden Yards has some of the priciest beers in Major League Baseball, according to a recent analysis by sportsbook NJ.bet. The sportsbook found that Baltimore’s beer is the fourth most expensive in the league, behind the New York Mets’ Citi Field, the Chicago White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field and the Chicago Cubs’ Wrigley Field. Across the MLB, the average cost of a beer is $6.96, according to the report.

As for those peanuts and Cracker Jack, you can pick up a bag for $5.99 each. The nachos, meanwhile, are among the most affordable snacks on the menu, at $4.99.

On the costlier end of the spectrum is a stadium staple, the Boog’s pit beef sandwich. One sandwich — pit beef, pit turkey or pit pork piled high on a Kaiser roll — will cost you $15.99. A “Big Boog’s” combo adds Chesapeake chips for another $5. The pricing didn’t seem to deter fans, who lined up dozens deep to score a smoky sandwich.

We took note of pricing for some other favorites:

•Personal cheese pizza: $8.49 ($8.99 for pepperoni)

•Chicken tenders and fries: $13.99

•Camden smash burger: $12.99

•Italian sausage with caramelized onions and orange peppers: $9.99

•Jumbo pretzel: $6.99

•Stadium fries with Old Bay and malt vinegar: $8.99

•Ice cream cup: $6.75

•Bottled water: $5.49

•Bottled soft drinks: $5.99

•Fresh-squeezed lemonade: $6.50

•Premium beer: $15.75

•Canned cocktail: $12.99

Stadium steals

“$4.10” booths scattered around the Orioles ballpark offer discounted prices on staples like hot dogs, pretzels and popcorn. (Amanda Yeager/Baltimore Sun / Baltimore Sun)

If you want to save some money on all that food, Camden Yards has a couple options.

Keep an eye out for “$4.10″ booths scattered around the stadium. The concept — a nod to the local area code — offers a “Baltimore All-Star Menu” of hot dogs, cracker jack, popcorn, pretzels, chips, water and soda for $4.10 apiece.

Julia Falkenstern and Steven Jackson stopped by the $4.10 booth Friday to check out the discounts. The two, who came from Washington, D.C. to watch the Orioles, said they were intrigued by the prospect of a deal.

“I usually expect to blow a lot of money” at the stadium, Jackson said.

For an “all-you-can-eat” experience, fans can buy tickets to the Pepsi All-Inclusive Picnic Perch, which gets you access to left field club seats and an unlimited food menu through the seventh inning. The all-inclusive menu is made up of favorites like hot dogs, nachos, pulled pork barbecue, peanuts and soda. Pricing for the Picnic Perch varies by game, but starts at $45 per person.

And for some more serious savings, you can bring your own food into the ballpark. Camden Yards allows each guest to bring a one-gallon freezer bag of food with them to the game, as well as a factory-sealed, non-alcoholic beverage in a plastic bottle that’s 20 ounces or smaller.

New snacks

If you’re looking to broaden your palate this season, the team and its new concessions operator, Levy, have added several new items to the menu. We visited the stadium in March to taste some of the latest offerings, and made sure to take note of their prices on Friday.

•Havana sandwich (the stadium’s spin on a Cuban sandwich, with pulled pork, ham, mustard and pickles): $14.99

•BTI Crackin Crab chips: $4.49

•Bmore Chicken Box (fried chicken with wedge fries, a Hawaiian roll and Texas Pete hot sauce): $15.99

We had a harder time locating the Yard Dog, another new offering consisting of an eye-popping three hot dogs, topped with crab dip and Old Bay-dusted potato sticks, on a footlong roll. A stadium guide directed us to the rooftop bar at centerfield, but staff there said food orders weren’t available yet. We’ve reached out to the team for more details.

In the meantime, you can try the Maryland Dog, a smaller version of the Yard Dog that features just one frank. That’ll cost you $12.99.