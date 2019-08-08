Azumi adding high-end Japanese grill to Four Seasons; chef Anthony Micari hired to head future concept

Azumi is bringing a $500,000 Japanese grill concept to its Harbor East location, the Atlas Restaurant Group announced Wednesday.
Opening in late October, the 36-seat room will bring a high-end teppanyaki, or Japanese grill, experience to Azumi, which opened in the Four Seasons’ hotel in 2014. The new room will offer two scheduled seatings per night, allowing diners to watch chefs prepare meals featuring items like lobster, scallops, Miyazaki wagyu and Kobe beef.
Atlas Group president Alex Smith said in a statement that the company “continues to look for unique ways to elevate Baltimore’s dining scene and offer options that aren’t currently available in our area.”
Atlas also announced the hiring of Anthony Micari, previously of Miami’s Makoto and Moroccan-themed Mourad in San Francisco, as director of Asian cuisine. Micari will open a future, as-yet-unannounced Atlas concept.