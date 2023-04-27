Baltimore’s famed Attman’s Delicatessen to open a new location in Harbor Point

Attman's, the famed Baltimore delicatessen known for its corned beef sandwiches, plans to open new eatery in Harbor Point. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

Attman’s Delicatessen, the iconic Baltimore deli that got its start on “Corned Beef Row” more than a century ago, will open a new location in Harbor Point.

Beatty Development and Armada Hoffler, developers of the waterfront neighborhood, announced Thursday morning that Attman’s will take over the storefront that used to belong to Vida Taco Bar at 1401 Point St. The eatery is tentatively slated to open this fall.

Advertisement

This will be the third location for the delicatessen, which was founded in 1915. Attman’s still serves corned beef sandwiches, homemade knishes and the bologna-topped “World Famous Jewish hot dog” from that original storefront on the stretch of East Lombard Street known as Corned Beef Row, which was once home to a number of Jewish delis.

The family-owned deli also operates a second storefront in Potomac, which last year scored a visit from “Saved by the Bell” actor Mario Lopez.

Advertisement

“Harbor Point represented a rare opportunity to establish a presence in a neighborhood that is still developing and grow along with it,” Marc Attman, the deli’s third-generation owner, said in a statement. “The Attman family couldn’t be more thrilled to start the next chapter of our family business in this exciting new location.”

The new Harbor Point location will serve all the same deli staples, including housemade pickles and mustard, and will offer catering and food to-go, according to a news release. The delicatessen will also have a full-service bar program and indoor and outdoor seating with table service.