Atlas Restaurant Group to open The Ruxton steakhouse, replacing Fleming’s in Baltimore’s Harbor East

Atlas Restaurant Group will add another Harbor East property to its dining portfolio.

The Baltimore-based hospitality company on Tuesday announced plans for The Ruxton, a 200-seat “classic American steakhouse” slated to take over the vacant Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar space at 720 Aliceanna St. The restaurant is expected to open in the fall.

The Jazz Age-inspired dining spot will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week and will feature more than 11 cuts of steak and a “robust wine list” heavy on California wines, from the Napa Valley to the Sonoma Coast, according to the announcement. The Ruxton will serve both wet- and dry-aged prime cuts of black Angus beef from Chicago-based Meats By Linz, as well as dry-aged Long Island duck and bison from Virginia’s New Frontier Farm.

The menu, designed by Atlas corporate chef Aaron Taylor, will also offer seafood options, including whole live lobsters, Dover sole, Maryland rockfish, king salmon and Chilean sea bass. Diners can also pair their meals with French, Spanish and Italian wine selections.

Renderings of the new steakhouse, designed by frequent Atlas collaborator Patrick Sutton, show dining rooms with walnut wood paneling, suede wall coverings and emerald green velvet banquettes. The restaurant group said the décor will also incorporate custom-made blown glass chandeliers.

“The interior of The Ruxton has been imagined as a marriage of the traditions of the classic American steakhouse with the elegance, detail and grandeur of the Jazz Age,” Sutton said in a statement. “It’s our goal that the guest’s surroundings will feel as rich, comforting and delicious as the food they will be eating.”

The restaurant’s name was inspired by its art deco interior: the Ruxton was an elegant 1930s-era front-wheel drive automobile. It’s also an area in nearby Baltimore County.

“We wanted to choose a name that our local clientele was familiar with,” Atlas CEO Alex Smith said in a statement.

The Ruxton will be the restaurant group’s 13th property in Harbor East, where Atlas also owns dining spots like Azumi, Ouzo Bay, Tagliata and The Bygone. Smith and his brother, Atlas co-founder Eric Smith, are the grandsons of the late John Paterakis Sr., the H&S Bakery magnate who also played a key role in developing the tony waterfront neighborhood.

Fleming’s, one of Harbor East’s longest standing restaurants, closed in late 2020 after 19 years in business.

The Ruxton will soon be joined by a neighboring “world class cocktail bar and lounge,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. Atlas spokesperson Joe Sweeney said more details on the lounge will be released “in the next few weeks.”