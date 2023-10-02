Atlas Restaurant Group plans new restaurant, new headquarters in Harbor East

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore's Atlas Restaurant Group will open a new restaurant and a new headquarters in the E.J. Codd Company building at 700 S. Caroline St. in Harbor East in 2024. (Courtesy of Atlas Restaurant Gro)

Baltimore’s Atlas Restaurant Group will open a new restaurant next to a planned new corporate headquarters in Harbor East.

Both will be housed in the E.J. Codd Company building at 700 S. Caroline St., the restaurant group said Monday. Atlas, founded in 2010, has been headquartered at 650 S. Exeter St., just a few blocks away, since 2019.

Advertisement

The historic E.J. Codd building, constructed in the 1850s and once used as a machine shop where workers assembled boilers, propellers and engines for ships, was more recently home to Pazo and then Bar Vasquez, two Foreman Wolf restaurants.

The new, 120-seat Atlas restaurant will be “moderately priced” and will occupy 6,000 square feet of the building, with décor by interior designer Patrick Sutton, the restaurant group said. A name and concept for the dining spot, slated to open in late 2024, “will be announced at a later date.”

Advertisement

Another 15,000 square feet will be converted to office space for Atlas’ new headquarters, which is also expected to open next year.

In a statement, Alex Smith called the move “a testament to our enduring commitment to Baltimore.”

“Baltimore is not only our home, but it’s also our foundation,” he said. “We believe in the potential of this city, and we are committed to being an integral part of its growth and success.” Smith and his brother Eric Smith, a co-owner of the restaurant group, are the grandsons of John Paterakis Sr., the H&S Bakery magnate and developer of Harbor East.

The new restaurant will be the 23rd in the Baltimore region for Atlas, which also operates concepts like Tagliata, The Choptank and The Bygone. The company plans to open two new Harbor East spots, a steakhouse called The Ruxton and Order of the Ace, a cocktail bar, in December.

Atlas also has restaurant properties in Washington, D.C., Houston and Boca Raton, Florida, and will expand to Philadelphia later this month.