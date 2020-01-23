The Atlas Restaurant Group unveiled more details about its plans for the city’s Cross Street Market, which include a roof deck and seafood stall.
No opening date was set for the two concepts, to be called the Atlas Fish Market and Watershed restaurant. They will be located in a section of the market previously occupied by Nick’s Inner Harbor Seafood, which closed amid a lease dispute with operator Caves Valley Partners.
Caves Valley Partners had previously scrapped plans to add a roof deck to the structure. Arsh Mirmiran, a partner in the Towson-based company, did not immediately respond to questions about the design.
The new restaurant is described as a “classic Maryland seafood restaurant” which will anchor the renovated market. It will include a rooftop deck with picnic tables, large screen TVs, billiards and cornhole game setup.
Atlas was scheduled to present plans to city officials on Thursday morning at the Baltimore City Department of Planning’s Urban Design and Architecture Advisory Panel.
“Through our connections with local, national and international purveyors, we look forward to bringing in some of the freshest seafood offerings in the city, as well as some unique and rare selections,” Atlas Restaurant Group founder and president Alexander Smith said in a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday.
Smith’s restaurant group, behind such establishments as Loch Bar, Ouzo Bay and The Bygone, also owns Choptank, a seafood restaurant that opened last fall in the south shed of Fells Point’s Broadway Market.
BCT Architects is the base building architect and interior designer on both projects.
Baltimore Sun reporter Meredith Cohn contributed to this article.