Atlas Restaurant Group buys Baltimore County’s Valley Inn and Oregon Grille

The Baltimore-based Atlas Restaurant Group has acquired Timonium’s The Valley Inn and Hunt Valley’s The Oregon Grille, the company announced Monday.
In a news release, Atlas said it plans to retain staff members at both restaurants; current owner Ted Bauer will stay on as a partner and consultant.
“I feel really good about the handoff. When you put your blood, sweat, and tears into a restaurant, you want to feel confident about the people you are entrusting to take over — and I do,” said Bauer, who also owned and operated The Mt. Washington Tavern from 1979 to 2007.
The Valley Inn, which has been serving diners along Falls Road since 1922, will stay open under the same concept, but the Oregon Grille, nestled beside Oregon Ridge State Park, will close for renovations in the early spring of 2022, according to the release. Atlas plans to reopen the steakhouse with a fresh interior design and updated outdoor patio by fall, just in time for the restaurant’s 25th anniversary.
The acquisition adds to Atlas’ already extensive footprint in the region. Atlas announced last October that it had purchased Fells Point staple The Admiral’s Cup, and the group owns about a dozen other restaurants in the city, plus Perennial and Cunningham’s Cafe & Bakery, both in Towson. Next year, the company will open a second location of The Choptank in downtown Annapolis.
“As a Timonium native, some of my fondest memories are taking my grandmother to the Valley Inn and The Oregon Grille for lunch and dinner. They are not just restaurants, they are institutional landmarks with storied legacies,” said Atlas founder and CEO Alex Smith.
Atlas has recently attracted attention for its controversial dress codes. The company faced a lawsuit from one Black mom who alleged she and her son were denied service at Ouzo Bay in Harbor East. While a federal judge dismissed some of the allegations of discrimination in July, the case was allowed to proceed.