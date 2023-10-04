Bits & Bites: New arepa eatery in Fells Point, new owners at The Manor and an old favorite prepares to exit

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Arepi, a popular stall at the Fells Point Farmers Market, will open its first brick-and-mortar store in Fells Point. (Luis Dams)

Spring is usually the season of new beginnings, but I have a few to report this week as we ease into autumn.

In Fells Point, a shuttered coffee shop will soon become a place for arepas. In Howard County, a sports bar will transform into an alehouse. And remember the news that The Manor is under new management in Mount Vernon? I have an update on the owners as the doors reopen there.

There would be no new beginnings, of course, without the endings. So I also have word of the closing of a longstanding restaurant and wedding venue in Baltimore.

From coffee to arepas

Luna Garden left a hole next to Fells Point record store The Sound Garden when it closed in August. The year-old coffee shop was a gathering place for artists and musicians, and hosted weekly night markets when the weather was warm.

But Sound Garden owner Bryan Burkert promised the space, adjoined to his record store, wouldn’t be empty for long. In August, he also pledged the unnamed replacement would be “very popular.”

Now we know what Luna Garden’s successor will be. Arepi, a family-run arepa business, will open its first brick-and-mortar in the storefront at 1616 Thames St. by early 2024.

The eatery got its start at the Fells Point Farmers Market, which is where Burkert first tried Arepi’s “singular phenomenal food,” as he wrote in a recent text message to me. Arepas are a Venezuelan culinary staple consisting of corn patties stuffed with meat, cheese and other fillings.

He also noticed that the farmers market stall always had a line. That popularity translated to the social media sphere, as well, where Burkert noticed that “they get so much support.” He decided to recruit Arepi to fill the Luna Garden space.

“They were my No. 1 choice as a tenant,” he said.

Arepi will open by early 2024 in the former Luna Garden space in Fells Point. (Luis Dams)

Burkert’s pitch came at the right time. Arepi’s owners, brothers Harold and Luis Dams, had signed a lease on another space in Upper Fells Point but decided to look elsewhere after learning they could access a bigger loan for their growing business.

Harold and Luis started Arepi with their mother, Emma Dams, in 2021, transporting all their equipment from farmers market to farmers market in the back of a 1999 station wagon named Bertha.

The new restaurant space will allow them to expand Arepi’s menu — but only slightly. New additions will include beer and wine, Venezuelan cheese sticks called tequeños and cachapas, a sweet corn pancake stuffed with white cheese.

“We’re going to keep it pretty simple because we want to showcase what we do, but not overwhelm our customers,” Harold said.

Arepi will have a fast-casual model with some tables and booths. Record players in the booths will let guests spin vinyl while they dine. There will also be a takeout window where customers can pick up late-night orders, and refrigerators for arepas that can be purchased to-go.

“We want Sound Garden customers to go to our place and Arepi customers to go to Sound Garden, so we want to keep the flow in this space,” Harold said.

The Manor’s new owners to highlight food and events

After a long hiatus — and an ownership change — The Manor is back.

The Mount Vernon lounge returned Sept. 29 for a soft opening and is gearing up for a larger grand opening in the coming weeks, co-owner Antonio Foster said.

“We just want to make sure that everybody works well together, that the menu makes sense,” Foster said of the gradual return to business. “When we bought The Manor, it was a situation where it had been closed for so long everything went into a stale mode. We’re just trying to restock all the liquor, food.”

The lounge had been closed for months due to water damage from a broken pipe. Then, in August, former owners Josh Persing and Robert Gay announced The Manor had been acquired and would be reopening under new management.

Foster, who also owns Noir Restaurant & Lounge and Angeli’s Pizzeria on York Road, is partnering with his brother, Morris McDaniels, a local businessman who wanted to get into the restaurant industry.

The two don’t plan to make many major changes to The Manor, long known as an LGBTQ-friendly space with popular events like drag brunches. They’ve rehired some former staff members and kept one of The Manor’s original chefs.

“Our goal wasn’t to come in and change everything,” Foster said. “Our goal was to come and just make what was there better.”

McDaniels is in charge of events, and plans to add new programming like karaoke nights and live music. Foster, meanwhile, is focused on improving the food. He wants to attract diners for brunch and dinner even when there aren’t any events scheduled.

“In the community, The Manor is kind of a staple and everybody gravitates to that location for all different reasons,” he said. “I just want to make sure one of those reasons is food. That’s the potential I saw in it.”

Oscar’s Alehouse expands

A local restaurant chain known for its wood-burning grill and extensive selection of craft brews will add another location in Howard County.

Oscar’s Alehouse has applied for a liquor license at 10795 Birmingham Way in Woodstock, according to documents filed with the Howard County Alcoholic Beverage Hearing Board. The restaurant will take the place of Main Stage Grille in the Waverly Woods Village Center.

I’ve reached out to Oscar’s for more details, including a projected opening date. This will be the fourth location for the chain, which got its start in 2012 in Eldersburg and also has restaurants in Frederick and Pasadena.

Tabrizi’s to close

Tabrizi's owner Michael Tabrizi said he's ready to retire and to pursue other passions. (Chiaki Kawajiri / Baltimore Sun)

Tabrizi’s will close for good at the end of the year as the Federal Hill restaurant’s owner prepares to retire after nearly 40 years in the business.

In a letter shared with customers and friends, Michael Tabrizi said he’s ready to retire and pursue other passions.

“As I approach this new chapter of my life, I believe it is the right time for me to step away from the business and focus on my personal aspirations, and spending more quality time overseas with my family and friends,” he wrote. “I also want to finally finish authoring the book about my business and the people who inspired me to write it, many of them are regular patrons. It will be fun.”

The waterfront Mediterranean restaurant and wedding venue at 500 Harborview Dr., next to the Ritz-Carlton Residences, will be open through the end of the year, Tabrizi said. After that, “I am not just leaving the building, I am turning off the lights, locking the doors, and maybe even planting a small garden in the parking lot,” he wrote.

No word yet on what will become of the restaurant space next.