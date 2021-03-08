Between an app and a hard place: Baltimore restaurants get temporary break on fees, but worry about the future

Should a restaurant opt out of Uber Eats or Grubhub, companies may feature their menu anyway. In recent years, Chris Amendola, owner of Hampden’s Foraged, said both Uber Eats and Grubhub had approached him multiple times about using their services. He declined, saying that the fees were too high. Nevertheless, both companies would later feature his restaurant on their sites, using old versions of the restaurant’s menu. At one point, a customer placed an order through an app for an item that they no longer served. “It kinda caused a disaster with the guest that placed an order,” he said.