Something to call her own: Baltimore baker still launching her business, despite pandemic

Restaurants have been among the businesses hardest hit by the government-mandated shutdowns meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with some eateries in Baltimore already announcing they won’t be coming back. Others are moving their dining rooms outdoors and applying for permits to close streets. Against this daunting backdrop, Mack and a few other restaurant owners are preparing to actually open new ones, modifying their businesses to suit a world that suddenly looks so different than a few months ago.