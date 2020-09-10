Alma Cocina Latina moves to Station North, will share space with Mera Kitchen Collective

Venezuelan eatery Alma Cocina Latina has announced it’s found a new home in Station North.
The restaurant, which shuttered its location in Canton’s Can Company late last month, is set to reopen at 1701 N. Charles St. in mid- to late October. The 5,300-square-foot space was formerly occupied by the Pen & Quill, which closed in July. The restaurant will join a block occupied by the Charles Theatre and Orto, among various other businesses.
Alma Cocina Latina will share the space with Mera Kitchen Collective, the Baltimore group founded by former aid worker Emily Lerman. The two businesses had previously collaborated to prepare meals for World Central Kitchen, the food relief organization founded by celebrity chef José Andrés.
Through their newly formed partnership, Alkimiah, Alma Cocina Latina and Mera Kitchen Collective plan to continue to prepare free meals for community members through a combination of grants and donations, said Alma Cocina Latina owner Irena Stein.
“In this location we can do a lot more meals, and that’s wonderful,” said Stein. The atmosphere will remain consistent with the tropical, airy vibe of the Canton location, said Stein, and the menu under new executive chef David Zamudio will keep its trademark arepas and small plates.