Venezuelan restaurant Alma Cocina Latina announces closing of Canton location

After nearly a half-decade serving high-end Venezuelan cuisine to customers, Alma Cocina Latina announced Thursday that it would be closing its Canton brick-and-mortar location.
“Alma Cocina latina Will be closing its Canton location soon,” an Instagram post published Thursday read. “We will keep you posted. Thank you for your enormous love and support these past 5 years!!”
The Instagram post’s description stated “5.5 years” instead of five and added that the restaurant would be continuing its partnership with Baltimore’s Mera Kitchen Collective to provide meals to communities in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our way of thinking about food is shifting radically,” said restaurant owner Irena Stein, who couldn’t be immediately reached Thursday, back in July. “The way we think about who our clientele is, is definitely changing.”
The Instagram post noted that “Our destination is not confirmed yet.”
Alma Cocina Latina earned regional acclaim for its take on Venezuelan cuisine, focusing heavily on arepas as well as reinterpreted dishes like New York prime steak and more.
Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik contributed to this article.