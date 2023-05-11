Baltimore restaurant Allora, known for its Roman menu, will move to a larger space in Mount Vernon

Allora, the Mount Vernon restaurant and cafe known for Roman dishes and an intimate setting, will move to a larger space down the block.

Restaurateur Brendon Hudson has signed a lease to move the restaurant into a ground-floor space in the City House Charles development, an office and restaurant complex built on the site of the former Grand Central nightclub at 6 E. Eager St. The new spot will more than double Allora’s 20-seat capacity, with tables for 50 people, bar seating for 14 and outdoor seating with room for another 20 people.

Hudson said the move is an opportunity to more fully realize his original vision for Allora, which he opened with partner David Monteagudo in 2021. The new space will feature a full bar, an open kitchen layout and a chef’s counter, according to a news release from City House Charles developer Landmark Partners.

“It’s definitely going to feel similar, but we’re going to go more full-bore with it,” Hudson said.

Brendon Hudson is the co-owner of Allora. He's pictured here at Velleggia's, a Cross Street Market reboot of his grandparents' classic Little Italy restaurant. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The restaurant is slated to open at City House Charles in October. It will join Roggenart Bakery + Cafe, which is eyeing a September opening at City House.

Jon Pannoni, the president of Landmark Partners, said the addition of both restaurants will mean “round-the-clock, superb food and beverage options for all.”

“The activation of this key corner space will bring City House Charles to life while reinforcing Mt. Vernon as a choice neighborhood to dine and explore,” Pannoni said in a statement.

Hudson and Monteagudo have been keeping busy in recent months. They launched a reboot of Velleggia’s, the classic Little Italy restaurant founded by Hudson’s great-grandparents, inside of the Cross Street Market in November, and debuted Piccola Allora, a miniature version of the Roman restaurant, on the Johns Hopkins University campus that same month. They also have plans to open Zander’s, a New American dining concept, later this year inside of the former Alexander Brown Restaurant building.