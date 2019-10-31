A yearlong renovation transformed an historic bank building in downtown Baltimore into a dining destination called the Alexander Brown Restaurant. Now, the building’s owners are locked in a dispute with developers over the project.
Owners Brown Realty, LLC and Brown Exchange Joint Venture, LLC, allege developers “grossly” understated the cost of renovating the massive old bank building at 135 E. Baltimore St., a project that included restoring the building’s historic marble, oversized windows and Tiffany-style dome skylight.
In August, a judge ruled in favor of Metropolitan developers, ordering the establishment of a lien of nearly $200,000. Lawyers for Metropolitan and Brown could not be reached for comment.
The newest claims filed this month from Brown come as a counter complaint alleging breach of contract. Among other offenses, they allege Metropolitan failed to properly manage subcontractors and to safeguard property, leading to costly mistakes like wallpaper being installed incorrectly and lighting being stolen. The rebuild took about six months longer than expected, according to filings.
The restaurant’s building was constructed in 1901 and served as home of the nation’s oldest investment bank, Alex. Brown. It’s one of the few buildings that survived the great fire of 1904. More recently, it was a Capital One branch.
The building is owned by Blake Casper of Tampa, his sister Allison Adams, and the Griswold family, who are descendants of the bank’s founder. In 2017, Casper told The Sun that he was modeling the Baltimore project after the Oxford Exchange, a dining, retail and co-working concept he co-owns in Florida.
Casper and the Griswolds also jointly own the adjacent building, 125 E. Baltimore St., which they previously told The Sun would become a retail space by 2020.