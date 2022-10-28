Aldo’s Ristorante Italiano closes for good in Baltimore’s Little Italy; building to become event space under new ownership

After shuttering temporarily during the pandemic, Aldo’s Ristorante Italiano — a landmark of Little Italy dining for more than two decades — has now closed for good, and the restaurant’s former High Street home will change hands.

Sergio Vitale, whose father Aldo Vitale opened Aldo’s in 1998, confirmed the sale Friday.

“After 24 years, I am officially no longer a resident of Little Italy (I moved out today) and the building that was a living museum of my father’s talent, a labor of love and testament to the hard work of a very talented team of professionals, and the home of the former Aldo’s Ristorante Italiano has changed ownership,” he wrote in a post on Facebook. “We wish the new owners all the best in their endeavors at 306 South High Street in Little Italy and we thank you, the loyal guests of Aldo’s, for your support and friendship over the last quarter of a century.”

The restaurant building’s new owner is Ben Sudano, a longtime Little Italy resident and the president and CEO of Sudano’s Produce, a wholesale company headquartered in Hanover.

Reached by phone Friday, he said he plans to use the space to host private events, with the possibility of opening a full-service restaurant there in the future.

“It’s a nostalgic thing for me,” said Sudano, who grew up on the same block as Aldo’s. “I want to bring Little Italy back to what it used to be.”

His company, Sudano’s Produce, has roots in Baltimore, where his grandfather, Sicilian immigrant Sebastiano Sudano started hawking fruits and vegetables door-to-door in 1920, according to a history on the wholesaler’s website. Sebastiano’s sons, Benjamin Sudano and Joseph Sudano, took over the business in the 1950s and renamed it Sudano Brothers Produce Co.

Though that partnership eventually dissolved, Sudano’s grandchildren, Ben and Bob Sudano, teamed up to start Sudano’s Produce LLC in 2003. The company distributes fruits, vegetables and dairy products to customers including restaurants, retail stores and schools.

Though Aldo’s will no longer have a presence on High Street, the Vitale family may continue to share their culinary traditions in a new location. On Facebook, Sergio Vitale wrote that he intends to open a restaurant elsewhere, but won’t have more details to share about the new venture until early next year. When reached via text by The Sun, he confirmed the Aldo’s sale, and expressed well wishes to the new owners of the building.

“We wish the new owners all the best, and have only fond memories of our nearly quarter of a century at Aldo’s,” he said.

His family listed Aldo’s for sale in 2021 at an asking price of nearly $1.5 million; as of Friday, the price listed on broker MacKenzie Retail’s website was just shy of $1.3 million. State property records have not yet been updated to show the building’s ultimate sale price.

The restaurant, known for its elegant setting, classic Italian American dishes and homemade limoncello, had been closed to regular dining since late 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though it continued to host private events. For a time during the pandemic, Aldo’s also offered meal deliveries in the city and to Baltimore County, and set up an online marketplace selling Italian specialty goods.

Aldo Vitale, a native of Calabria, Italy, opened his restaurant in the late 1990s after working as a chef in Little Italy. The three-story Aldo’s restaurant building features touches from the chef, who is also a trained woodmaker, including a mahogany bar that he built. The dining space was designed by celebrated Baltimore interior designer Rita St. Clair and Associates, and emulates an Italian palazzo, with balcony seating that overlooks an indoor courtyard decorated with columns and hanging lanterns.

Prior to opening Aldo’s in Little Italy, Aldo Vitale owned Aldo’s restaurant in Fallston, which he sold in 1993. He also operated La Pasticceria Aldo, a wholesale bakery supplying desserts to upscale spots like Dean & Deluca and Nordstrom cafes.

The Little Italy restaurant hosted an annual Feast of 13 Fishes dinner, which was featured on The Food Network’s “The Best Of...” series in 1999.