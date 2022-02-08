818 Market will reopen under ‘new ownership’ but won’t say who’s buying

A week after shutting its doors, Catonsville’s 818 Market has announced it will reopen under “new ownership,” though it did not say when it will open or who the buyer is.
The restaurant at 818 Frederick Road caught customers by surprise when it abruptly shuttered last week, posting a sign in its door advising people to watch social media for updates.
Neither owners nor the restaurant’s executive chef have responded to inquiries from The Baltimore Sun, but on Monday the Facebook page for 818 Market posted some updates.
Among them: “You can expect to see 818 Market reopen soon – with a better-defined customer offering, under new management, and under a new ownership group” that it did not name.
A staff member with the Baltimore County liquor board said Tuesday the office had not received an application to transfer the business’ liquor license.
Restaurant co-owner Dan Zakai also stepped away from his veterinary practice in December, according to a post on Facebook from the Frederick Road Veterinary Hospital. The Dec. 6 post had said that “Dr. Dan will continue with the 818 Market.”
Neither Zakai nor co-owner Patrick Baldwin could responded to requests for comment. The duo opened the restaurant in 2020 following an extensive renovation of the property.
In 2021, 818 Market received a nearly $900,000 grant from the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund, meant to help businesses keep their doors open after pandemic losses. Restaurant owners could use the funds to cover a wide array of operating expenses, including payroll, debts, rent and more.
Owners were permitted to sell their business after receiving RRF grants, according to guidelines from the Small Business Administration, which distributed the money, provided they “demonstrate to SBA that all RRF funds have been used for eligible purposes prior to the sale” or give back the funds.
818 Market’s Facebook post from Monday noted that the restaurant had donated unused produce and food to various local organizations and contributed over “$30,000 to combat food poverty in our community since we opened.”
On Tuesday, another Facebook post from 818 Market urged customers to place orders for Valentine’s Day gift boxes — without mentioning that the business was closed.
“I’m so confused,” commented a user. The restaurant responded with a comment saying that the business is “retooling our operations under a new business model.” They added that a “transition team” is spearheading the gift box operation.