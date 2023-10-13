1157 Bar + Kitchen will end regular service this weekend after nearly 9 years in business

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

1157 Bar + Kitchen, a Locust Point “microspot” serving creative food in a cozy setting, will end regular dining service this weekend after nearly nine years in business.

On Instagram, owner Jason Ambrose said the 30-seat pub at 1157 Haubert St. will continue to be available for private parties and pop-ups. But “we are unable to continue daily service,” he wrote. “It’s been a rather rough few years and this is the best decision for us.”

Ambrose was not immediately available for further comment. The bar’s last day in service will be Saturday.

The chef and restaurateur was already known for the cuisine at Salt Tavern, a buzzy Upper Fells Point restaurant he ran with mother Jane Ambrose, when he opened 1157 Bar + Kitchen in December 2014. Salt, which closed in 2018, was a foodie hot spot and one of the city’s most coveted reservations, serving globally influenced fare ranging from foie gras sliders and goat cheese doughnuts to roasted duck with harissa chickpeas, tzatziki and date purée.

The menu at 1157 Bar + Kitchen is similarly varied and worldly, offering small plates like hot honey-roasted beets and Korean fried chicken wings as well as a small selection of entrees including red wine-brined rabbit pasta and brown sugar-and-balsamic-glazed pork cheeks. The bar also has a focused selection of draft beers, wines and signature cocktails, like the Black Manhattan with Old Forester whiskey and brandied cherries.

A 2015 City Paper review named 1157 Bar + Kitchen Baltimore’s “best new microspot” and a Sun critic lauded “its understated, modern design, its informed-yet-casual servers (and) its clever menu.”

The 1,680-square-foot bar and restaurant building has been listed for sale online, with an asking price of $750,000.