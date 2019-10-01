Harford County’s beer world often sits in the shadow of better-known ones in Baltimore City, Howard, Montgomery and Baltimore counties. Hops 2 Grapes aims to change all of that. Organizer Philip McGuire said that this festival, the first of a hopeful annual one, will showcase some of the farm-based operations, like Independent Brewing Company and Falling Branch Brewery, and local vineyards and distillers that thrive and grow in Harford County. Grab a drink from one of those or any of the other local craft alcohol producers serving. Later, sway to the sounds of rocker Tim Williams before voting for your favorite of the 30 custom Jeep Wranglers on display. You might not be a farmer, but you’ll embrace Harford County’s agricultural vibe before the day’s through. 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Equestrian Center of Harford County, 608 North Tollgate Road, Bel Air. $15-$60. hops2grapes.com.