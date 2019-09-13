Auf wiedersehen, wiener stand: Baltimore’s Haute Dog Carte has closed

The Haute Dog Carte, a gourmet hot dog stand near Mount Washington, has closed its doors indefinitely, owner Daniel Raffel said Friday.
The stand closed Sept. 4, said Raffel. He declined to give a reason for the shutdown but thanked his customers for “a great nine years.”
“Who else gets to yack with customers for three-and-a-half hours a day... while slinging wieners?” he said.
The stand was located at 6070 Falls Road, next to Bonjour Bakery.
Raffel, 53, had worked as a restaurant chef prior to opening the Haute Dog Carte, which served a limited menu with offerings like a Black Angus beef hot dog wrapped in a slice of grilled salami, according to The Baltimore Sun archives.
“Do four items well every day, and it’s a whole lot easier than running a restaurant and more satisfying and more fun,” Raffel said.
Bereft Haute Dog fans need not despair just yet. Raffel said he had heard from parties interested in buying the business, and that the concept “may reappear in another location or another configuration.”