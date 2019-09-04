Formerly for sale, The Dizz closes in Remington

The on-again, off-again future of Remington’s The Dizz, a bar and restaurant with roots going back decades, appears to be off again.
The Dizz is closed as of Wednesday, according to a post on its Facebook page attributed to co-owner Thomas L. Basta Jr. Neither Basta nor his sister and co-owner, Darlene Basta, could be reached for comment. Phone calls to the restaurant went unanswered.
“This is to give notice that The Dizz will be closed as of today,” read the Facebook post, which went up at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. “We would like to thank all our wonderfully [sic] customers for your support over the years and to all of our employees Thank You From Thomas L. Basta JR.”
The only explanation for the closure was made in response to a subsequent comment: “The business is closing because the numbers do not support keeping open any longer.”
The Bastas had announced they would be selling The Dizz in September 2018. They received some offers for the property, but later decided against selling, noting an outpouring of support from the surrounding community.
“There was such a big outpouring of disappointment and also support from the community,” Lynn Szybist, executive assistant to the Bastas, told the Baltimore Sun in April 2019. “People were crying… These people were like family.”
The first liquor license was issued to a bar at the 300 W. 30th St. location in 1934, according to a history on The Dizz’s website. Known then as Mitchells, it operated under that name until 1972, when new management changed the name to Stu’s Lounge. The bar was later known as Tony’s Place, Igor’s and Buckley’s before becoming Dizzy Issie’s in 1997. It was re-christened The Dizz in 2008.
The decision to close The Dizz was apparently made abruptly. An Aug. 30 post on its Facebook page announced “that breakfast service will resume next weekend, Saturday & Sunday September 7th & 8th. Hope we see you there!” And a post from Monday proclaimed, “Hey folks! We’re laboring on Labor Day and might be one of the very few places in Remington that’s open. Come by and see us!”