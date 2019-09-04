Formerly for sale, The Dizz closes in Remington

The first liquor license was issued to a bar at the 300 W. 30th St. location in 1934, according to a history on The Dizz’s website. Known then as Mitchells, it operated under that name until 1972, when new management changed the name to Stu’s Lounge. The bar was later known as Tony’s Place, Igor’s and Buckley’s before becoming Dizzy Issie’s in 1997. It was re-christened The Dizz in 2008.