For auction: Phillips Seafood mansion in Annapolis boasts 7 bedrooms, 8 baths, 1 secret tunnel; most expensive home available in Maryland

The house was rebuilt as a Gregorian-style mansion in 1922 by an arms dealer who allegedly used the tunnels to hide weapons. It was purchased again in 1950 by the Catholic Church of Maryland and was used as the St. Conrad Friary for Capuchin monks for 34 years, giving the property the name, “Friary on the Severn.” After the monks left, the house was vacant until 2002, when Steven and Maxine Phillips of the crab cake empire Phillips Seafood purchased the home for $2.5 million. Philips Seafood has been family owned and operated since 1914 and consists of three restaurants in Maryland, airport restaurants, and seafood products that are available in grocery stores.