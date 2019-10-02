Harbor Point’s Central Park will serve as the location for the day’s events, which will include DJ booths featuring DJ Impulse, DJ Jerome Baker III, DJ Harvey Dent, DJ Tanz; food trucks and plenty of mingling. Other highlights include the Jameson shipping container, which is a rectangle-like structure that transforms into a 31-feet-long by 20-feet-wide bar. Hey Baltimore, a local podcast produced by Downtown Partnership, will be doing a live broadcast from the bar. Red Bull will bring a monster truck that also serves as a DJ booth. And Truly Hard Seltzer will host a lounge where attendees will be able to make their own cocktails.