Fans of craft beer and historic architecture alike will have to have to wait just a little bit longer for Ministry of Brewing to open its doors, at the beautifully restored St. Michael the Archangel Church’s sanctuary, to the public. Spokesperson Kim Lamba said that it will open as soon as it passes inspections and receives its Certificate of Occupancy from the city. After that, the team hopes to host a private event and ultimately welcome the public before the year’s end. It also plans to host a grand opening event in January 2020. Until then, check out this sneak peak of the space at Wolfe and E. Lombard Streets in Upper Fells Point/Washington Hill.