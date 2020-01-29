We put 7 of Baltimore’s best-known wing joints to the test. Who came out on top?

This wing was far and above our favorite, and the one order we truly fought over. It also has one of the coolest back stories. iBar’s owner Jeffrey “Cheffrey” Holter actually uses the original recipe from Buffalo’s Anchor Bar, which he improves on with the addition of Parmesan cheese and garlic. It sounds like overkill, but the flavors come together amazingly well, with the cheese adding texture and interest to the existing Buffalo sauce for an addictive and scrumptious combination. Ordering for the Super Bowl? We recommend picking up twice as much as you think you’ll need. They’re that good. ($11.61 for an order of 8).