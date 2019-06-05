DJ K-Swift through the years

Randallstown's Khia Edgerton, better known as 92Q's DJ K-Swift, the Club Queen, was the face of Baltimore Club, the city's homegrown brand of dance music. Ten years ago this July, Edgerton died after sustaining neck injuries at a pool party she hosted Artscape weekend. From photographs provided by family and colleagues, we take a look back at the life of Khia Edgerton, Baltimore's DJ K-Swift.