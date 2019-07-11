Tasty good news, burger lovers: Maryland is home to the second-cheapest home-cooked hamburgers in the country

Hamburger lovers on a budget, rejoice! You could hardly be living in a better place.
When it comes to home-cooked hamburgers, Maryland is the second-cheapest state in the country, according to a survey conducted by the digital marketing agency Go Fish Digital for the website simplethriftyliving.com.
Based on a quarter-pound of 85% lean/15% fat ground beef, adorned with Heinz ketchup, French’s mustard, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, a sweet onion, tomatoes, pickles and lettuce, all on a hamburger bun, the average cost of a home-cooked burger here in the Free State, while not exactly free, is only $2.18. That’s the same as in our neighbor Delaware, and only two cents more than the cheapest state of all, Arizona.
(And, yes, we know that putting both ketchup and tomatoes on a burger is redundant, but don’t blame us; we didn’t devise the methodology.)
Another of our neighbors, Pennsylvania, is almost as inexpensive, coming in fourth at $2.21. Virginians, however, may want to head north of their border to satisfy their ground-beef-with-all-the-fixings cravings, as burgers here are a full 12 cents cheaper than there.
So, where to avoid if you’re hitting the road this summer for a burger-centric tour of the U.S.? Not surprisingly, remote Hawaii is burdened with the most expensive burgers, at $2.75 (on the plus side, fresh pineapple is likely cheap, as is poi). You should also steer clear of Minnesota ($2.74), Alaska ($2.71), South Dakota ($2.66 — sorry, Mount Rushmore) and Ohio ($2.60).
The survey used data collected from Walmarts in up to 10 different zip codes in each state. Meaning that, if you insist on going to Whole Foods for your gourmet burger ingredients, you’re on your own.