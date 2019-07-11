Tasty good news, burger lovers: Maryland is home to the second-cheapest home-cooked hamburgers in the country

Based on a quarter-pound of 85% lean/15% fat ground beef, adorned with Heinz ketchup, French’s mustard, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, a sweet onion, tomatoes, pickles and lettuce, all on a hamburger bun, the average cost of a home-cooked burger here in the Free State, while not exactly free, is only $2.18. That’s the same as in our neighbor Delaware, and only two cents more than the cheapest state of all, Arizona.