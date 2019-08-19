Advertisement

Is the Impossible burger good? We tried it at these restaurants in Baltimore to find out.

Aug 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
We purchased the imitation meat at a Burger King, Qdoba and Hard Rock Cafe in Baltimore.

Impossible burgers are everywhere lately.

They’re being sold in all sorts of school cafeterias, hospitals, stadiums and restaurants. And last month, the plant based protein company Impossible Foods won a key FDA approval that might bring the vegetarian burgers to grocery stores all over the U.S.

Plus,Maryland’s Vegan Restaurant Week has just begun (Aug. 16-Sept. 1), so, we decided it was high time for a review.

We purchased the imitation meat, which is partly made with soy plants, at a Burger King, Qdoba and Hard Rock Cafe in Baltimore.

The results surprised our meat-eating selves, and they might even surprise you.

Qdoba’s Impossible Taco

Cost:$4.25 per taco

We opted for soft-shelled tacos with rice, pico de gallo, corn and lettuce. We got an Impossible taco, plus a beef taco to compare it with.

The Impossible meat was a reasonably good placeholder for ground beef, although it seemed to be missing some of the characteristic spices, flavors and grease that come with a beef taco.

As a result, though, the other ingredients featured in the taco were on full display.

The texture of the Impossible meat pretty closely matched the ground beef, too, making for a good experience overall.

Burger King’s Impossible Whopper

Cost: $5.49 per Whopper

Let’s just say we’re glad we decided against a blind taste test. It’s very possible we would have mixed up the Impossible Whopper and the real thing.

With our palettes on high alert, we determined the Impossible Whopper was lacking some of the juicy greasiness behind a real hamburger, but had we been caught off guard, we may never have realized we were munching on plants instead.

We took advantage of Burger King’s two burgers for $6 deal, making this the cheapest option — and our personal favorites.

Hard Rock Cafe’s Impossible Burger

Cost: $17.95 per burger

At first glance, Hard Rock Cafe’s Impossible offering is… somewhat perplexing. Unlike the Impossible Whopper and the Impossible taco, it is unmistakably un-beef. Instead of a burnt-brown, it was a light tan with pinkish hues. It looked more like chicken than beef, and hardly looked appetizing.

The few bites of this ungodly concoction we could muster were admittedly unpleasant, and involved far more chewing than any bite of burger ever should.

But the rubbery texture was just the beginning. This burger hardly tasted like beef. For 18 bucks, we expected the best, but the mystery meat we ended up with was altogether, uninspired.

Finishing this patty was… impossible.

Our rankings:

1. Burger King’s Impossible Whopper

2. Qdoba’s Impossible Taco

3. Hard Rock Cafe’s Impossible Burger

If you’re looking to try the Impossible burger, you need not seek out your local fancy eatery. Burger King was just fine. We were shocked at how close the Impossible Whopper came to its famous predecessor, so much so we worried we’d been served a normal burger by accident. But the bright green wrapping was definitive, this burger was Impossible.

Perhaps thicker, meatier patties are the Impossible burger’s Kryptonite. But in small doses, the Impossible burger does what it needs to do.

