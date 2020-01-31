Anxious to try some of that how-can-it-not-be-delicious Old Bay hot sauce? For a limited time, a White Marsh eatery is offering chicken wings flavored with that latest of local flavor crazes.
Starting today, Richardson Farms, 5900 Ebenezer Road, is offering the flavored wings. Seeing as how the hot sauce, which became available on a trial basis two days ago, and only on the company’s website, sold out within an hour, this may be your best shot for now. Bottles, which sold in three-packs for $9.99-$12.99, remain available on Ebay, but for $40-$50 each.
Calls to Richardson Farms were not being answered Friday morning; presumably, every available hand was busy splashing Old Bay hot sauce on chicken wings. But a voice recording said they had a “very limited amount” of the sauce; that it was supplied to them by Hunt Valley-based McCormick & Company, which manufactures Old Bay, a beloved Maryland food staple, as a sample; that they do not have any of the hot sauce on their shelves; and that they are open today from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
McCormick said the new sauce will be placed on sale over the next month at select stores, including Giant, Food Lion, Martin’s, Safeway, Wegmans, Weis and Acme, for a limited time. A 10 oz. bottle has a suggested retail price of $3.49, according to the company.