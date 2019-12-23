Hisley’s team started the final competition at a disadvantage, having lost the evening’s kickoff “Snowball Fight," in which the two teams that had reached the finals were tasked with creating an “Abominable Snowman Makeover” cake, one that would give the mythical snow beast a more wholesome holiday image. Their creation, which re-imagined the Abominable as a festively decorated Christmas tree, impressed the judges. But their opponent, team Ginger Snappers, impressed them even more by turning the Snowman into a Snow-woman and gussying her up in bright red feathers.