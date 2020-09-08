Swizz Beets burgers, ‘Cajou’ ice cream: Black vegan eateries expand in Baltimore as interest in plant-based diets grows

While one in four Americans ate less meat in the past year, nonwhite people report having reduced the amount of meat in their diet at higher rates than white people, according to a recent Gallup poll. Experts say that the trend here and nationwide is driven by a combination of factors: Black Americans see it as a way to address generational health disparities such as diabetes and heart disease. In addition, Black celebrities are modeling and partnering with makers of meatless products — raising the profile of the trend.