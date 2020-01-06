Goodbye, Cunningham’s. Hello, new restaurant concept.
Cunningham’s a restaurant that has been a Towson fixture since 2013, closed on Monday, preparing the way for a renovated and rebranded dining experience.
The new eatery is expected to open in the spring and will feature an expanded bar and an intimate dining experience, executive chef Jay Rohling said in a news release.
“Towson has changed over the past six years,” Rohling said.
“As you look around at the many development projects underway, I saw this as a unique opportunity to build on the success we have enjoyed at Cunningham’s while re-envisioning a new concept and new brand that meets the needs of the growing Towson community.”
Rohlling, who won the Food Network’s cooking competition television show “Chopped” last summer, is developing a new menu, though he said that the new restaurant, like Cunningham’s, will draw on fresh and locally sourced ingredients. The release provided no other details about the planned restaurant, including its name or focus.
The changes also will mean the expansion of Cunningham’s Cafe, the popular breakfast and lunch spot on the lower level of the restaurant. The restaurant will double its current space by enclosing the outdoor area so it can be used year-round, Rohling said. The cafe will remain open for most of the renovation period.
The renovations will not interrupt service at Cunningham’s Bakery, which will continue throughout the winter to provide bread and pastries for dozens of area restaurants.