D.C.-based celebrity chef and TV personality Carla Hall will be bringing her “cooking with love” mantra and some serious soul food to Baltimore diners this week.
“Celebration: A Soul Food Supper with Chef Carla Hall” is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the downtown restaurant Ida B’s Table. Hall will partner with Ida B’s executive chef David Thomas for appetizers and cocktails, followed by a brief talk from Hall. A five-course dinner, with drink pairings, will then be served, with food inspired by Hall’s latest book, 2018′s “Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration."
The event is the latest entry in Ida B’s Table’s Diaspora Dinner Series.
A contestant on Bravo’s “Top Chef: All-Stars” and former host of ABC’s “The Chew,” Hall, who lives in Washington, D.C., is no stranger to Maryland diners. Besides working at several restaurants in the Washington area, she received her chef’s training at L’Academie de Cuisine in Gaithersburg. This past November, she was among the authors who came to town for the Baltimore Book Festival.
In November, Hall was announced as one of the judges on the upcoming Netflix series “Crazy Delicious,” set to debut early next year.
Tickets for “Celebration: A Soul Food Supper with Chef Carla Hall,” priced at $75, are available at idabstable.com.