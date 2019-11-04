Sam’s Canterbury Cafe, which which opened in 2017 as a neighborhood eatery where people with autism could find work, closed its doors on Sunday.
“With mixed emotions and heavy hearts, we have made the difficult decision to close the café,” read a post placed on the eatery’s Facebook page around 5 p.m. Sunday. The post announced it would close for good that same day, Nov. 3
The cafe, at 3811 Canterbury Road in the Tuscany-Canterbury neighborhood, opened in February 2017. Owners Michael and Jennifer Meyers Told The Sun that April that one of their goals was to create a workplace where people on the autism spectrum, like their then-24-year-old son, Sam, could find work.
“The jobs are tailored to the abilities and desires of what they want to do,” Michael Myers told The Sun. “Our goal is to be a special place where adults with autism happen to work.”
The cafe gained a steady following over the ensuing two-plus years. In November 2018, it was listed among the Top 50 places to eat in Baltimore, as chosen by Yelp, placing 32nd.
The Facebook post gave no explanation for the closure.