‘This thing is humongous’: TikTok influencer puts Harford restaurant’s crabcakes on the map

When the TikTok influencer behind the account @therealfoodstalker walked into Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes in Abingdon, Tom “Tommy” Kanaras, who co-owns the restaurant with his brother, Chris, didn’t recognize him.

“I just thought he was a regular customer. He wanted his crabcakes on a roll,” Kanaras, 61, recalled. “He came back in and he said, ‘You guys are going to be on TikTok.’”

Now, the Harford County eatery is TikTok-famous and business is booming.

In an April 4 TikTok video that’s now racked up over 283,000 views, @therealfoodstalker bites into a heavily loaded crabcake sandwich that the restaurant says contains two 8-ounce cakes, stuffed within a kaiser roll.

“This thing is humongous,” the foodie, who goes by Justin on Instagram and on his blog, said as he wrapped two hands around the sandwich.

“This is the best crabcake I have had in my life,” he proclaimed while talking around a mouthful of food.

The TikToker had a plate of fries and went on to try a salad with house-made dressing and an éclair, outside in the parking lot, but the crabcake stole the show.

In the two days after the video was posted, Box Hill said it sold 2,500 pounds of crabmeat and went through 67 dozen rolls, for over 800 sandwiches — compared with the 2,000 pounds and 40 dozen rolls the restaurant would usually go through in a week. A line for takeout orders trailed out the door as new and familiar customers waited for half an hour or more to get a taste.

“We were getting calls from Detroit,” from potential customers inquiring whether the crabcakes could be shipped, Kanaras said. The restaurant’s website advertises overnight and two-day shipping, via UPS, for crabcakes that are packaged in individual plastic foam containers and kept cold with dry ice.

Others flocked to the restaurant from locations including Solomons Island and New Jersey. “That’s a long ride for anything, let alone to get a crabcake,” Kanaras said.

He and his brother are approaching 40 years at the helm of the establishment, which offers Greek and Italian specialties and opened in 1984. The menu includes hot and cold sub sandwiches, gyros, pizzas, pasta dishes and crabcake offerings ranging in price from $18.95 for a half-size crabcake to $53.95 for a platter that comes with garlic bread.

Kanaras said Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes cakes has a presence on Facebook and Instagram, but that it’s never before received so much online attention.

“This was something different,” Kanaras said.

“I don’t know if it’ll ever happen again,” he said of the internet fame — and the accompanying crowds. “I’m sure there will come a time when it dies off. But for now, it’s hot.”