Bits & Bites: A Baltimore crabcake with tomato jam? Only in Hampden, hon, where new restaurants keep popping up.

When it comes to crabcakes, Marylanders are generally purists.

Ask what makes for a perfect crabcake and you’ll hear about the ratio of crabmeat to breadcrumbs — the less filler the better! — and a preference for locally caught blue crabmeat, even though it’s more expensive.

Advertisement

As for toppings, many of us don’t dare add much more than a dollop of tartar sauce.

A new restaurant coming to Hampden challenges this traditional view of the crabcake with its own decidedly unorthodox approach. Capt’n Crabby, opening this spring, stacks bacon bourbon jam, Frosted Flakes and a fried egg atop one crabcake sandwich and layers another with Virginia bacon, fried onions and jalapeno cream cheese. (And yes, one of the owners is a Maryland native.) I’ve got more details in today’s column.

Advertisement

I also have updates about some other hotly anticipated restaurant openings in the neighborhood, and a check-in on the 818 Market property in Catonsville. And if you’re curious about the recent debut of The Halal Guys in downtown Baltimore, I have a rundown of my thoughts after a visit last week.

Unconventional crabcakes

MJ Medlar is a born-and-bred Baltimorean: She grew up in the city, met her husband while they were working at Rams Head Live and didn’t live outside the state until she was 28 years old.

It was when she moved to Denver that she realized how much she missed Baltimore’s culinary staples, from fresh seafood to pit beef.

Capt'n Crabby was founded by Baltimore native MJ Medlar, pictured at right with her husband, Steve Jones, middle, and marketing director Jessica Howlett, left. (Courtesy of Capt'n Crabby)

“They just didn’t have good seafood, and they definitely didn’t have any of the food that we were used to eating,” Medlar recalls. So she and her husband, Steve Jones, launched a Maryland-centric food truck called Capt’n Crabby, slinging crabcakes, shrimp salad and “crabby fries” tossed in beer cheese, lump crabmeat and Old Bay.

“There were a surprising amount of Marylanders” in Denver who appreciated the taste of home, Medlar said. “We did really well because they missed the food, too.”

Eventually, homesickness drew Medlar back to the East Coast, and she and Jones brought the food truck with them, first to Virginia Beach, Virginia, and then to the Baltimore region, where the couple now lives. They’re getting ready to open their first Baltimore brick-and-mortar for Capt’n Crabby, which will take over the former Waffie storefront at 839 W. 36th St. in Hampden this spring.

The restaurant will serve a classic crabcake, but it’s the rest of the Capt’n Crabby menu that tends to catch the eye. There’s the Frosted Flakes and bourbon bacon jam combo — a sort of breakfast crabcake, per Medlar — as well as a host of other creative offerings, like the Italiano, which comes with a pistachio pesto spread, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, prosciutto and “Crabby sauce,” an Old Bay aioli. Or you can try the “Seoulgood,” served over Napa cabbage and topped with pickled carrots, pickled red onion and kimchi aioli.

Another Capt'n Crabby menu item is the Italiano, topped with mozzarella and prosciutto. (MJ Medlar)

Medlar knows Marylanders might be wary of the add-ons. But she’s of the opinion that “almost everything goes on a crabcake.”

Advertisement

“In Maryland, that’s our burger. There’s a lot you can do with it,” she said. “It’s funny, because a lot of Maryland people are like ‘What are you doing to our crabcake? I don’t know about this,’ but then they try it and love it.”

The restaurant will use lump crabmeat rather than jumbo lump crabmeat to help keep prices affordable — nothing on the menu will cost more than $20, Medlar said. The patties are served with a side of chips and a housemade pickle.

Capt’n Crabby will also carry some other Maryland classics, like cream of crab soup, crab pretzels and Old Bay wings. There will be a few tables and chairs, though Medlar expects a good chunk of customers will opt for carryout.

The restaurant is aiming for a soft opening in May, and a grand opening to coincide with HonFest in June.

More Hampden happenings

Hampden, always a popular spot for a dinner date, is getting ready to welcome a smorgasbord of new restaurants this year. Here’s an update on a few other eateries coming soon to the neighborhood:

Hampden Yards: This outdoor restaurant, tucked behind a former church that now houses the Co-Balt Workspace, is eyeing an early May opening, according to social media. The “casual drinkery” will feature picnic tables, AstroTurf, string lights and a menu of burgers, sausages and bar fare like German pretzels and chips and guacamole. 1014 W. 36th St.

Advertisement

Sangria bar: A new bar from Baltimore resident Latoya Johnson will bring a focus on wine and tapas back to the space that once belonged to 13.5% Wine Bar. More recently, the storefront has been home to Bella Italia and Bar Fusion. Johnson is also the founder of a sangria company called Brenology. The liquor board will consider her application for a new beer, wine and liquor license at a hearing scheduled for May 4. 1117 W. 36th St.

Medium Rare: Also on the liquor board’s May 4 agenda is Medium Rare, a steak-and-frites concept that is planning a location in Hampden’s Rotunda shopping center, next to the soon-to-open Warehouse Cinemas. The Washington, D.C.-based chain is known for its fixed-price menus, including a $28.95 dinner with steak, fries, rustic bread and a mixed greens salad. A $31.95 inclusive brunch features bottomless Bloody Marys, screwdrivers and mimosas plus entrees like steak and eggs, French toast and eggs Benedicts with a steak and mushroom hash. 711 W. 40th St.

The Urban Oyster: Chef Jasmine Norton’s seafood spot is also nearing an opening date. The restaurant, which got its start at farmers markets before launching a brick-and-mortar in Locust Point, will serve cocktails and weekend brunch alongside a menu of favorites like chargrilled oysters and tacos. The Urban Oyster goes to the liquor board for a license transfer on May 4. 916 W. 36th St.

To market: The 818 Market

818 Market in Catonsville has a sign on it's doors that it has closed. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dish Baltimore Weekly Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

If you’re on the hunt for a Vitamix blender, a portable stand-up cooler, or even some patio furniture, 818 Market might have you covered. The defunct Catonsville gourmet market is auctioning off inventory that also includes alcohol, spices and assorted grocery items. Online bidding, hosted by Rasmus Auctions, closes May 1.

The auction got me wondering about what’s in store for the 16,000-square-foot vacant building at 818 Frederick Road. I called up Owen Rouse, a broker at MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, which has listed the property for $6.5 million.

Rouse told me he’s been showing the market space “pretty regularly,” with some groups returning twice or three times. The real estate company is offering seller financing to make a sale more attractive.

Advertisement

“Obviously, it’s a big restaurant,” Rouse said. “It requires a special buyer, and we think we’ll find it.”

Taste-testing The Halal Guys

Last week, I reported that The Halal Guys — a New York City street cart turned international restaurant chain — was finally opening a location at 400 E. Pratt St. in downtown Baltimore.

I visited the store during its soft opening to get a taste of some of the most popular menu items, including a chicken-and-beef platter with the chain’s famous white sauce and some side dips like hummus and baba ghanoush.

The Sun’s data reporter, Annie Jennemann, joined me on my trip and we shared our reactions in video form — take a look for yourself below.