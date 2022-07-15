5 Baltimore-area pubs to celebrate Premier League soccer

Everton, the English Premier League team, will play league foe Arsenal in an exhibition match at 7 p.m. Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium. These Baltimore-area bars, known for attracting feverish futbol fans, are safe bets for getting in on the action.

Abbey Burger Bistro, Baltimore

A detail of the sign. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Abbey Burger Bistro has two nearby locations — one in Fells Point (normally home to West Ham United fans), the other in Federal Hill (where Arsenal fans hang out). Both locations will run happy hour all day today, including drinks on tap and select appetizers.

The Charm City Gooners’ Official PreGame Block Party will be hosted tomorrow at the Federal Hill location from 12 p.m. right up until 6 p.m., an hour before the match begins. The whole street will be shut down for the event, which will be hosted by 98 Rock and WBAL. Several food and drink stations will be present.

Tickets for the block party are $10 and can be purchased here.

811 S. Broadway, Fells Point, 410-522-1428; 1041 Marshall St., Federal Hill, 443-453-9698, abbeyburger.com

Slainté Irish Pub, Baltimore

Whether you need a beer with breakfast or a beer for breakfast, this Irish pub does the trick by opening at 7 a.m. everyday. Soccer fans welcomed. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

One of the city’s most well-known bars for soccer year-round, Sláinte will offer a prime viewing spot for the Saturday night match.

1700 Thames St., Fells Point, 410-563-6600, slaintepub.com

Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub, Bel Air

Miranda Sanders, 22, voted Best Server in Harford County's readers poll, is in her fifth year at Sean Bolan's Irish Pub. Oct. 1, 2020. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Located on Bel Air’s Main Street, Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub will show the match.

12 S. Main St., Bel Air, 410-420-9858, seanbolans.com

Todd Conner’s, Baltimore

Normally home to Manchester United fans, this Fells Point corner bar will show the weekend’s match.

700 S. Broadway, Fells Point, 410-537-5005, toddconners.com

Union Jack’s, Columbia

Union Jack's Union Jack's British accent is fairly slight. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)

With more than 9,000 square feet of space, there’s plenty of room at Union Jack’s, the Columbia sports bar inspired by British pubs, to watch tomorrow’s match.

Specials during the game include $15 domestic beer buckets and $4 house drafts.

10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, 410-740-5225

