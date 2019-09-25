These Baltimore restaurants probably aren’t on your radar. Here’s why they should be.

With a bevy of bustling seafood restaurants in Charm City it’s hard to recommend a hidden one. But this one is it. Despite the weird odor, the likelihood that an order will get mixed up, and you’ll have a better chance avoiding traffic than you’ll get their famous lemon garlic sauce, Angie’s Seafood is worth the visit. Located in the former Obrycki’s location deep in northern Fells Point, the restaurant is popular among locals. And even though it lacks polish at times, it is worth the trip—especially when the better known usual suspects attract the lion’s share of attention. Order the crab cakes or anything that has that sought after lemon garlic butter. (You could guzzle that by itself.) And keep an eye out for the buffalo shrimp. It’s fried and breaded perfectly before being coated in a sweet, spicy, tangy red sauce. And the watermelon martini is picture worthy when they remember to add the watermelon wedge as a garnish.