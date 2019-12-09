Gene died in 2016; toward the end of her life she was living in a locked unit at Brightview Senior Living in Mays Chapel. It was there that her daughter first got involved with the Alzheimer’s Association. A spokesperson for the Alzheimer’s Association had visited the retirement community and talked about some of the early warning signs for the disease. “I thought, ‘Wow, had I only known this information earlier, it would have made my life so much better.’ ”