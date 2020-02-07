Alma Cocina Latina — the popular Canton restaurant known for its Venezuelan-infused cuisine — is opening a second location at the American Visionary Art Museum.
The new restaurant will be called Cielo Verde, or Green Sky, and will take over the space formerly occupied by the vegetarian-centric Encantada.
A spokeswoman for Alma Cocina said that the new establishment will double as a cafe and an event space that can be rented for weddings, parties and other celebratory occasions.
Cielo Verde will feature food influenced by South American, Caribbean and Mediterranean cultures — inclulding Alma Cocina’s popular line of skillet breads or “arepitas.”
The new venture is expected to open within the next several weeks; Cielo Verde has already begun catering events in the 3rd floor space.
A rental brochure for the museum states that the restaurant can seat up to 65 guests or accommodate 100 for a standing cocktail party. The brochure adds that events can take place both inside and outside on the terrace.