Inside Ekiben’s six-hour trip to make a special dish for customer dying of cancer

Rina’s mom, who did not want to be named in this story for privacy reasons, had loved the dish since she first came to visit her daughter six years ago in Baltimore. Although she had traveled and eaten extensively, the crispy tempura broccoli from Ekiben, which she first tried at the Fells Point farmers market, quickly became an obsession; a necessary stop on every trip to Charm City, like crab cakes and Berger Cookies.