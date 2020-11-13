Last call (again) at Mt. Royal Tavern as Baltimore shuts down bars that don’t sell food amid coronavirus surge

The pub, which Esquire Magazine called one of America’s 18 Best Bars in 2016, opened just after Prohibition, says Glenn Carback, 61, whose brother Ron bought the place in the 1980s. The years since have grown an insane amount of paraphernalia — every item with a story, which Carback is happy to tell. There are brass plaques on the bar; taxidermied animals and signs for extinct beer companies. Look up and see the ceiling that was decorated in the ’90s by a MICA student to look like the Sistine Chapel. There’s an old pay phone that hasn’t worked in a decade. “It’s a great place to set your drink down and then look for it later.”