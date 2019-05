Ravens inspire purple food frenzy and free Z-Burgers [Pictures]

Photo courtesy Z-Burger

The Z-Burger location in White Marsh promised free burgers if the Ravens won their games against Denver and New England. The Ravens won, of course, and Z-Burger came through. The offer is on again. Because the Ravens won the Super Bowl, customers can come to Z-Burger on Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for their free burgers. One per customer, of course.