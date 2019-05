Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

It's not a sandwich, it's a Yandawich. Inspired by and named for Ravens offensive guard Marshal Yanda, the Yandawich is a take on the mammoth pork tenderloin and pickle sandwich that Yanda looks forward to on his trips back home to Iowa. That's what the folks say at Ryleigh's Oyster , who came up with the Yandawich in honor of the 315-pound, fifth-year lineman out of Cedar Rapids, a regular customer at their Federal Hill restaurant. The Yandawich subs in a corn-and-poached oyster salad for the Iowa pickle, a nice Maryland touch. And the Yandawich's stout mustard was inspired by Yanda's drink of choice says Ryleigh's owner Brian McComas.