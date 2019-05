Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

There is no Jack at Jack's Bistro. Ted Stelzenmuller and Christie Smertycha named their Canton restaurant after the French restaurant that Jack Tripper opened on "Three's Company." Stelzenmuller says that in the days leading up to the opening, he and Smertycha kept coming up with names that just sounded so "pretentious and dumb." They kept coming back to Jack Tripper. "Christy's whole thought," Stelzenmuller says, "was that Jack Tripper was a fun guy, a really good cook and everybody loved him."