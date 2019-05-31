Old Baltimore restaurant images from the Library of Congress online collections [Pictures]
We found these images of old Baltimore restaurants in the online galleries of the Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division. Specifically, the images are from the Farm Security Administration/Office of War Information Collection, and the Historic American Buildings Survey/Historic American Engineering Record/Historic American Landscapes Survey Collection. Some of them -- like those of Martick's and Connolly's -- are easily identifiable for an old Baltimorean. Others are more obscure. Have a look, and if you have more information about any of the images, drop us a line. -- Richard Gorelick Also see: • Nostalgic Baltimore restaurants [Pictures] • Classic Baltimore restaurant recipes [Pictures]
Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division
