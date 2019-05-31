Old Baltimore restaurant images from the Library of Congress online collections [Pictures]

Marjory Collins, 1943. Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, FSA/OWI Collection, [LC-USW3- 022120-E]

Title of image: "Baltimore, Maryland. Restaurant under the elevated trolley" A photograph of the bygone and well-remembered House of Welsh, which operated at the corner of Guilford Avenue and Saratoga Street from the early 20th century until 1998. The Baltimore Sun's Jacques Kelly called it "the epitome of an old-time Baltimore steak house."