Old Baltimore restaurant images from the Library of Congress online collections [Pictures]

We found these images of old Baltimore restaurants in the online galleries of the Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division . Specifically, the images are from the Farm Security Administration/Office of War Information Collection, and the Historic American Buildings Survey/Historic American Engineering Record/Historic American Landscapes Survey Collection. Some of them -- like those of Martick's and Connolly's -- are easily identifiable for an old Baltimorean. Others are more obscure. Have a look, and if you have more information about any of the images, drop us a line . -- Richard Gorelick Also see: • Nostalgic Baltimore restaurants [Pictures]