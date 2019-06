Baltimore Sun photo/Kim Hairston

There's are a handful of very good reasons why Golden West has advanced to the top of Baltimore's brunch class -- the huevos rancheros, the breakfast burrito, the Elvis pancakes (yes, with bananas and peanut butter) the cinnamon French toast (shown here) and, our favorite, the breakfast polenta. It all goes down well in Golden West's cheerful western digs, especially back at the Long Bar, where you're less likely to have a little dogie under your feet. The bonus: Golden West serves breakfast on Saturday, too.