Rusty Scupper at the Inner Harbor (402 Key Highway, 410-727-3678, selectrestaurants.com/rusty) is featuring two Orioles-inspired cocktails -- the O-Crush (left) and the O-Mazing.

All Miss Shirley's locations are celebrating the Birds with the Orioles Magic Playoff Pancake special -- four buttermilk pancakes, with orange, black and white Orioles M&M's inside, garnished with customized Orioles M&M'S, whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Cheer on the Birds with cocktails and food inspired by the Orioles. Most of these special creations will be featured throughout the Orioles' 2014 postseason run, which by our estimate, will conclude on Oct. 25. -Richard Gorelick